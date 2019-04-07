Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas ....ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/ 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas announces Bidding of the following project:

Project Title &Description

Project No.

T.D. Fees

(Libyan Dinars)

Last day for bid submission

Before

12:00 PM

1

Rental of Workover Rig :

A 1000 to 1200 HP Workover Rig is required to perform workover in all Company concessions (No. 6, 20, 13, 149, NC101, LP3D & NC107).as per details mentioned in the scope of work.

N/A

3,000

Sunday, 19th May,

2019

We urge specialized companiesthat consider themselves qualified to execute the above-mentioned project, and wish to participate, to contact Secretariat of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega to purchase tender document (s) at non-refundable indicated fees against the project, payment by Cash or certified cheque. The following documents are required:-

  • A copy of the Company's Commercial Register (Valid).
  • A copy of a valid License to Run Business.
  • A copy of a valid certificate proving payment of tax.
  • Financial position of the Company for the last three years.
  • A Copy of the Authorization given by the Ministry for Economy and Trade to carry out Business in Libya (for Foreign Companies Only).
  • A Prove of Ability & Experience to carry out the required work.

-Tender documents can be purchased weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) during working hours, (10:00 to 12:00 Libya Time) as from:

Sunday April 07th, 2019 until Sunday April 21st, 2019.

For any information or clarifications, please contact the following telephone numbers:

Direct phone & fax 00218- 064-7623113

Or through telephone exchange 00218 61 2230216 - 25 ext. 22053 & 22054. Mobile 0925763652

You can also visit SOC website (www.sirteoil.com.ly) and National Oil Corporation site

Or Contact us on the following e-mail address ( mtc_sect@sirteoil.com.ly).

.BID SUBMISSION RULES:

-Bids must be in full compliance with the tender specifications and conditions provided with it. Any bids not in compliance will be ignored.

-Bids must be submitted in two separate well-sealed envelopes and stamped by the Company's official stamp. The project title & project reference number must be written on both envelops.

  • The first envelop contains the Technical offer (1 Original + 3 Copies + One CD) and the Un-priced Commercial Tender (1 Original )
  • The second envelope contains the Commercial offer (1 Original+ 1 copy).

-A certified cheque (Bid Bond) issued by a known bank operating in Libya, worth (0.5%) of bid price must be also submitted in a separate sealed envelope. Bid offers not containing certified cheqes will be rejected. Cheques will be cancelled and returned to unsuccessful bidders, after award of the bid.

-Winner of the bid must submit a certified cheque worth 10% of contract price agreed to, as a final insurance, within 10 days of notification of contract award and will be returned to the contractor after one year of completing the project. The initial (0.5%) cheque will be cancelled and returned to bidder.

-Bids MUST be delivered to the office of the Secretary of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega.

-Companies interested in purchasing tender documents should present a letter authorizing their representative by name, to receive the document on behalf of the company, and copy of representative's passport including a copy of the entry stamp should be sent to SOC Main Tenders Committee 72hours before arrival to Brega, in order to issue necessary Oilfield passes.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 21:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pKPMG PLANS OVERHAUL OF BRITISH BUSINESS : The Times
RE
06:41pNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
06:14pActivist group withdraws resolution challenging Shell climate policy
RE
05:59pHow flawed software and excess speed doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX
RE
05:43pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-13/2019)
PU
05:43pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-14/2019)
PU
05:43pNOC NATIONAL OIL : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas ....ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/ 2019
PU
05:15pU.K. Moves to End 'Self-Regulation' for Tech Firms
DJ
05:14pTough Lessons for Progressive Lawmakers in the New York State Budget Process
DJ
04:42pCorporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2AirXpanders and Radformation Announce Co-Marketing Agreement
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Appoints Chief of Staff and Announces Other Management Changes
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to dismiss Ghosn after nearly 2 decades of leadership
5CHANNELADVISOR CORP : CHANNELADVISOR : Named Top 10 E-Commerce Solution Provider 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About