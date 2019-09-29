Log in
NOC National Oil : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas...ADVERTISEMENT NO. (09/ 2019).

09/29/2019 | 10:03am EDT

SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas announces the Re-Bidding of the following project

Project Title &Description

Project No.

Tender

Document

Fees in

(L.D)

Last day for bid submission

Before

12:00 PM

1

Renewal of Pipeline Supporting Structures at The Gas Plant Burn Bit :

The work includes the repair/reconstruction of the pipe rack supporting various pipes and auxiliary equipment from the LNG plant north road (at emergency gate no.3) to burn pit. (As per details mentioned in the scope of work tender document).

MP-1613

1,500

Sunday, 10th November,

2019

We urge all specialized companiesthat consider themselves qualified to execute the above-mentioned project, and wish to participate, to contact Secretariat of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega to purchase tender document at non-refundable indicated fee against the project, payment, Cash or by certified cheque. The following documents are required:-

  • A copy of the Company's Commercial Register (Valid).
  • A copy of a valid License to Run Business.
  • A copy of a valid certificate proving payment of tax.
  • Financial position of the Company for the last three years.
  • A Copy of the Authorization given by the Ministry for Economy and Trade to carry out Business in Libya (for Foreign Companies Only).
  • A Prove of Ability & Experience to carry out the required work.

-Tender documents can be purchased weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) during working hours, (10:00 to 12:00 Libya Time) as from:

Sunday September 29th , 2019 until Sunday October 13th , 2019.

For any information or clarifications, please contact the following telephone numbers:

Direct phone & fax 00218- 064-7623113

or through telephone exchange 00218 61 2230216 - 25 ext. 22053 & 22054. Mobile Numbers: 0925763652/ 0918090714

You can also visit SOC website (www.sirteoil.com.ly) and National Oil Corporation site

or Contact us on the following e-mail address ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

.BID SUBMISSION RULES:

-Bids must be in full compliance with the tender specifications and conditions provided with it. Any bids not in compliance will be ignored.

-Bids must be submitted in two separate well-sealed envelopes and stamped by the Company's official stamp. The project title & project reference number must be written on both envelops.

  • The first envelop contains the Technical offer (1 Original + 3 Copies + One CD) and the Un-priced Commercial Tender (1 Original+1 Copy )
  • The second envelope contains the Commercial offer (1 Original+ 1 copy).

-A certified cheque (Bid Bond) issued by a known bank operating in Libya, worth (0.5%) of bid price must be also submitted in a separate sealed envelope. Bid offers not containing certified cheqes will be rejected. Cheques will be cancelled and returned to unsuccessful bidders, after award of the bid.

-Winner of the bid must submit a certified cheque worth 10% of contract price agreed to, as a final insurance, within 10 days of notification of contract award and will be returned to the contractor after one year of completing the project. The initial (0.5%) cheque will be cancelled and returned to bidder.

-Bids MUST be delivered to the office of the Secretary of S.O.C Main Tenders Committee, at Marsa El-Brega.

-Companies interested in purchasing tender documents should present a letter authorizing their representative by name, to receive the document on behalf of the company, and copy of representative's passport including a copy of the entry stamp should be sent to SOC Main Tenders Committee 72hours before arrival to Brega, in order to issue necessary Oilfield passes.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 14:02:04 UTC
