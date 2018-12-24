NOC National Oil : Sharara to reopen once worker safety is guaranteed, says Sanalla

A meeting between the National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, and chairman of the Presidency Council (PC), Mr Fayez al-Sarraj today saw measures discussed for the re-opening of the Sharara oil field. Both parties expressed their hope to swiftly resolve the crisis and restart production. The NOC chairman underlined that additional employee safety guarantees and security arrangements would be necessary prior to the field opening. Mr al-Sarraj stressed the appreciation of all Libyans for the efforts and sacrifices of the oil and gas industry to build Libya's future.

During the Tripoli meeting on Monday, December 24, 2018, the two sides stressed that NOC staff safety was a priority and that persons guilty of violent and threatening behaviour should be summarily removed from the site. 'Under no circumstances are threats to staff tolerated. NOC is prepared to open the field if the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) is properly supervised, company support units are re-tasked, and key reforms are implemented,' said Sanalla.

The chairman of NOC's board of directors outlined security measures and a plan for Sharara developed by the corporation, including the creation of safe 'Green Zones' within the site to prevent non-authorised access; redeployment of current guards; a change of the Sharara PFG leadership; removal of all unauthorised individuals from the field; and a process of guard training and professionalization - to which the chairman of the Presidency Council agreed in addition to confirming support for all projects enhancing security at the facility.

Sanalla emphasized that payments to groups threatening to shut facilities would only guarantee future shutdowns elsewhere in Libya. 'I have conveyed the importance and my priority of staff safety to Mr al-Sarraj and the need for a new security arrangement in the southern fields. Oil and gas sector workers are building the future of this country - the least we can do is to guarantee their safety and security. I am confident that this is one of the government's priorities, and I thank Mr al-Sarraj for his support of our sector' said Sanalla.

The NOC chairman further outlined the importance of delivering fuel to the South, and to tackle fuel theft and smuggling following NOC and Brega Petroleum Marketing Company's (BPMC) delivery of fuel to Sebha. Individuals and entities preventing the distribution of fuel across the South should be investigated and prosecuted.

The chairman of the Presidency Council commended NOC and BPMC efforts to deliver fuel to the southern regions, stressing their exclusive responsibility for fuel distribution and supervision across the sector.

24 December 2018

Tripoli