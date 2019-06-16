Log in
NOC National Oil : Shelling causes fire at Airport Road warehouse in Tripoli

06/16/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) firefighters have controlled a blaze near LPG tanks at the company's airport road warehouse, thereby averting a humanitarian and environmental disaster. The fire started as a result of direct shelling of the facility at 8pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with first responders on scene shortly thereafter.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) and BPMC urge all parties to immediately withdraw from the local area to avoid any further damage to these vital storage tanks. The consequences to the local population of a direct hit on LPG tanks full of flammable fuel cannot be overstated.

NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla commented: 'NOC is truly grateful to our first responders for their unrelenting courage and efforts to avoid a possible humanitarian, ecological and economic disaster. We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire to ongoing hostilities and an end to the blatant targeting and militarization of oil sector facilities.'

16 June 2019

Tripoli

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 21:03:05 UTC
