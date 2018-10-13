NOC National Oil : Sirte Oil Company resumes gas field development drilling

Sirte Oil Company (SOC), responsible for the exploration and production of oil and gas, has resumed development drilling activity in the Sahl field at well No. O23-6, following a four-year hiatus as a result of the local security situation during this period.

Drilling started on August 6, 2018, as part of National Oil Corporation's (NOC) approved 2018 development drilling plan.

SOC deployed the 'APHRON' drilling technique on this well, under the supervision of the Al-Jowfe Oil Technology Company - a modern drilling technology and new drilling fluid system. Drilling focussed on the Gailo formation, with production tested at about 7 million cubic feet of gas per day and 50 barrels of condensate.

SOC is responsible for the giant gas transport system and coastal gas pipeline from Benina to Melitah, carrying natural gas which supplies various industrial facilities, power plants and desalination plants.