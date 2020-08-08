NOC National Oil : The Board of Directors Chairman receives the Ambassador of Malta to Libya

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the Board of Directors Chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, received the Ambassador of Malta to Libya, Ambassador Charles Saliba and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed aspects and means of cooperation regarding the oil &gad domain and also building communications channels which serves the interest of both countries.

After his welcoming speech, the Board of Directors Chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, commented: 'Libya and Malta have unique relations, both geographically and historically which go back for many years, and we thank the Maltese side for its desire to seek cooperation in the field of oil and gas. As we hope for further work and cooperation with the 'NOC' in every possible way to combat the smuggling issue that has exhausted the Libyan state in these difficult circumstances the country is going through, and Malta, as a neighbor and a friend to Libya, can play a significant role and contribute to the return of its stability. '

On the other hand, His Excellency, the Ambassador of Malta, Ambassador. Charles Saliba, expressed his happiness with this visit, praising the thoroughness of the historical relationship between the two countries, cementing that the stability of Libya is part of the stability of Malta, and that the economic relationship between the two countries goes back for twenty years, indicating that the main purpose of this visit is to discuss Cooperation in the oil field with the National Oil Corporation.

The attendees also discussed many issues of concern to the oil sector in Libya, including the possibility of activating the memorandum concluded between the two countries in 2013, which states the cooperation between Libya and Malta, in addition to discussing the development of the Tripoli oil clinic in several areas, such as updating the analysis laboratories. , Operating rooms, and training medical personnel in the sanatorium and elevating their efficiency.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Sanalla, assured that there are many great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries , such as contracting, logistics and communications, and other aspects required in the Libyan oil sector, and this will not occur until of stability of Libya has been restored, which we seek its occurrence as soon as possible with the assistance of friendly countries, including the Republic of Malta.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Abulgasem Shengher, member of the Board of Directors, Mr. Bashir Garea, manger of Exploration Department, Mr. Salah bin Ali, manger of the International Cooperation Bureau, and Ms. Amina Maqaf, General manager of the Tripoli Oil clinic .