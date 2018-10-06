NOC National Oil : ZALLAF CO...INVITATION FOR PROVISION OF RUNNING THE CASED WIRELINE SERVICES AT ERAWIN FIELD (NC200)

1. Introduction and Summary

Zallaf Libya Exploration & Production of Oil & Gas Company, hereinafter referred to as ('ZALLAF') Operator of Erawin Field block NC-200 located in Murzuq basin, is conducting a pre-qualification process for selecting contractor(s) for itscased hole wireline services for its current completion and workover program in the onshore NC200 block located in Murzug basin, South West Libya. There will be potentially six wells to be re-evaluated in terms of reservoir performance, monitoring and well integrity. The required cased hole services are as following:

Cementing /Casing evaluation measurements

Cased Hole Reservoir Saturation measurement (Sigma & C/O mode)

Production Logging

Log analysis interpretations with a report need to be provided for the above-mentioned services.

Well information:

Casing size: 9-5/8'

9-5/8' TD:3500 to 4500 ft MD.

Location:

Onshore Erawin Field (NC200) block located in Libyan Murzuq Basin, about 800 km southwest of Tripoli.

2. Basic Qualifications

All cased hole wireline services Contractors dully registered in Libya are invited to participate in this prequalification process by submitting the informationrequested hereinafter no later than four weeks (28)days from the date of this publication. Upon approval of Zallafgovernance bodies, it is planned to issue an Invitation to Tender inNovember 2018.

Potential Contractor must have or be able to provide the following:

Detailed list of cased holes wireline logging services in vertical wells, provided with technical specifications and limitations for all equipment/tools and their availability in country. Detailed list of production logging wireline services, provided with technical specifications and limitations for all equipment/ tools and their availability in country. Detailed list of cement evaluation and well integrity services, provided with technical specifications and limitations for all equipment/ tools and their availability in country. Information related processing and interpretation services. Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work. Company experience in Libya.

3. Prequalification Requirements

Zallaf_invites all interested local and international cased hole wireline services Contractors dully registered in Libya, in addition to the information requested above, to submit the complete prequalification document package, for registration and evaluation, as described here below.

3.1Contractor profile with full details of similar Contracts performed with reference list of Clients giving names and addresses, as well as performed work description, location, start and completion dates, and value of Contracts.

Contractor shall have minimum three years of experience related to the scope of Work for this Tender.

Contractor shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

Contractor shall provide Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work.

3.2Contractorfinancial and legal information, services scope, and organization chart

Audited Finical Statement for the last (3) three years

Copy of valid Contractor Commercial Registration in Libya

Copy of valid Contractor Business License

Copy of valid Contractor Registration at the Libyan Chamber of Commerce

Copy of valid Contractor Tax Certificate

Contractor Services Catalogue

Contractor Organization Chart

3.3 Demonstrate Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) commitment

Contractor HSSE Policy

HSSE statistics for the last (3) years

Health, Safety, Security and Environment Management System(s)

3.4 Contractors interested in this prequalification request must satisfy the requirements stated above and submit the required information.

4 - The Prequalification Request is not an Invitation to Tender

4.1Only eligible Contractors that meet the prequalification criteria, which shall be determined by Zallaf sole discretion, will be included in the bidders list.

4.2This prequalification request implies neither commitment nor obligation, implied orotherwise, forZallafto issue a tender or enter into a contract.

4.3Zallafwill not be held responsible for any cost incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this prequalification request.

4.4 Zallafhas the right, at its entire discretion and judgment, to exclude any file that does not abide by above stipulated requirements.

4.5 It is understood by the Contractor that Zallaf is not committed to respond to each Contractor regarding its position with the pre-qualification submission, responses shall only be made to those who are considered qualified and who will take part in future tenders.

4.6 Any provision of any false of documents, information by the Contractor may lead to disqualification at Zallaf's sole discretion, at any stage of the relationship between Zallaf and the Contractor (i.e. pre-qualification stage, tender, negotiation or even after signing a contract).

4.7 Interested Contractors shall submit their responses including the details and references stated above, preferably via the online application https://zallaf.com/tenders/ or, by e-mail to Tender@Zallaf.com not later than four weeks (28) days from the date of this publication. The file or e-mail shall be titled with 'Provision Cased Hole Wireline Services - Block NC200 - 2018 Pre-Qualification Invitation'.

The prequalification documents shall indicate clearly the name of the Contractor, address, phone number, person to contact, an email address, and state interest to pre-qualify as a potential bidder.

5- Important Notes

5.2 The Invitation to Tender will only be issued to Contractors that have been prequalified.

5.3Zallaf will exclusively do business with the actual Contractors performing the requested Cased hole wireline services and not through interposed agents whatsoever.