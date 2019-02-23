NOC National Oil : Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas... Prequalification Announcement Provision of Vendors for OCTG Supply

Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas intends to pre-qualify vendors offering Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). This prequalification process is in preparation for a request to provide competitive proposals for the provision of OCTG for planned onshore Erawin project field development plan located in Murzuq basin NC-200 block. Local and international vendors specializing in OCTG are invited to participate in this prequalification process by providing the information requested below.

Basic Qualifications

To be considered for receipt of an Invitation To Tender (ITT) package, vendors should ensure that they can meet the following basic qualifications:

Vendor can provide proof of existing registration in Libya or their planned intent and strategy to register in Libya solely or through a joint venture with a Libyan registered partner, to conduct business in accordance with Libyan Law.

Alternatively, if vendor does not plan to conduct any business in Libya, thereby not requiring local registration, and intends solely to be an international supplier of materials for companies doing business in Libya, then they should so state in their submission for this prequalification process.

Vendor (if registered in Libya) should provide audited financial statements for the past 3 years.

Vendor specializes in, and can demonstrate previous experience in supplying OCTG casing and tubing.

Vendor can deliver some or all of the material listed below (technically equivalent connections may be considered-final quantities may be different at call for RFQ)

15,000 feet of 13 3/8' 54.5# J-55 casing with BTC connection R3 range

25,000 feet of 9 5/8' 43.5# N-80 casing with BTC connection R3 range

12,000 feet of 3 ½' 12.9# J-55 tubing with PH-6 connection R2 range

90,000 feet of 3 ½' 9.3# J-55 tubing with 8RD EUE connection R2 range

30,000 feet of 5' 15# J-55 tubing with WEDGE-563 connection R2 range

Vendor should demonstrate their commitment to Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) by providing its:

-HSSE Management Plan.

-HSSE statistics for the last 3 years.

-HSSE policies and standards.

Required Information

To be considered for receipt of an Invitation To Tender (ITT) package, vendors should provide the information requested below. A request for additional information will be provided in the Invitation To Tender if so received.

Full vendor name and company registration details.

Full name and company registration details of Libyan partner (if any).

Address and contact name to which the Invitation To Tender may be sent.

Details of ownership/corporate organization of vendor and Libyan partner (if any)

-Identify whether or not your company is publicly held.

-Provide the name of major shareholders in your company and their percentage of equity interest.

-Name of Parent, Affiliate and Subsidiary companies. Organization chart depicting the relationship between the companies.

-Name of Managing Director or owner.

-Nature of relationship between vendor and Libyan partner (if any), e. g. unincorporated joint venture, incorporated joint venture etc. including date of formation of relationship.

A brief description of all OCTG capabilities offered by vendor in Libya.

Please, provide all requested information in English format.

Conditions

The following conditions should be noted:

Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas reserves the right to request further information from vendors seeking prequalification for an Invitation To Tender package.

Vendors supplying insufficient or inadequate information will be excluded from further consideration.

This prequalification process is not an Invitation To Tender. Notwithstanding the submission of the requested information to Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas, Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas is neither committed nor obligated to issue any call for tender or to include any vendor on any bid list or award any form of contract. Full bidding information or an Invitation To Tender will only be sent to those vendors that have successfully completed the prequalification process and are considered qualified by Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas to fulfill the technical, personnel, material and performance requirements of the scope of supply to be tendered.

Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas will not make any form of payment for submissions presented in response to this announcement, or for completion and submission of the prequalification package.

OCTG must be manufactured in API certified and highly reputable mill(s). Vendors participating in this prequalification process shall provide the name, geographical location, valid API certificate, QA/QC program and ISO certifications of the mill(s) where OCTG will be fabricated.

Vendors shall provide documented proof of commercial relationship with the OCTG manufacturing mill(s). By commercial relationship, it is understood full or partial mill's ownership and/or being a direct mill's trading agent. COMPANY reserves the right of accepting or rejecting a particular mill as a source of OCTG, unilaterally.

In that sense, vendors that are not manufacturers must provide mill's Authorization Letters and/or equivalent commercial agreements, issued directly by the concerned mill, authorizing them to be one of the mill's trading agents and to bid, negotiate and conclude binding contracts on the mill's behalf in general or for specific OCTG sizes, grades, ranges and quantities, or a particular prequalification/Invitation To Tender process.

Response End Date and Address

The latest date and time by which prequalification response should be submitted is Thursday 07 March 2019 at 17h00 (Tripoli time)

or delivered to:

Zallaf Exploration and Production Oil & Gas Company

Dat El-Imad Complex

Tower 3, Floor 9

P.O Box 91151, Tripoli - Libya

Attention: Secretary Tender Committee