NOC National Oil : Zueitina Oil Company... ANNOUNCEMENT TO PROSPECTIVE PIPELINE ILI COMPANYS

02/20/2019 | 12:39pm EST

Zueitina Oil Company hereafter referredto as ZOC is a major oil & gas operating company, a subsidiary of National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya and operates numerous Oil, Gas and Condensate and other Petroleum products transmission pipelines from various oil fields.

ZOC intends to acquire the services of reputable ILI Company(s) with records of accomplishment in the field and willing to participate in this project; for the cleaning, gauging, intelligent pigging and FFS Assessment of pipelines to ensure their Integrity for continued operation.

ZOC is currently inviting ILI Companies to express their interests in participating in the project in the first instance; by completing the details which best describes their organisation as per the following:

ITEM

DESCRIPTION

1

Organisation Name/Contact Details

2

Number of Employees

3

Organisation Chart showing Roles and Responsibilities & Chain of Command

4

Financial Strength supported by Market share and Geographical Spread

5

Annual Turnover, Overall and from similar projects

6

Expertise including Technical know-how, In-house vs Out- sourced and ILI project specific availability

7

Track Records supported by Clientele list

8

Contact Details of Representative or Agent in Libya if applicable

9

Type of Cleaning tools and availability

10

Type of Gauging tools and availability

11

Type of ILI Tools and availability

12

Maximum inspection range:

13

Maximum inspection time:

14

Inspection duration constraints: length of pipeline inspected in one run due to wear of components, data storage limits and/or battery life:

15

Wall thickness range for full specification at minimum speed:

16

Wall thickness range for full specification at maximum speed:

ITEM

DESCRIPTION

17

Speed control range (if available):

18

Optimum tool speed Range:

19

One- or bi-directional design:

20

Direction of magnetization (axial/circumferential/spiral) and polarity of magnetic field

21

Required minimum and maximum speed in oil, gas, water and/or multi-phase

22

Safety requirements:

23

Maximum Operating Pressure:

24

Minimum Operating Pressure:

25

Temperature range:

26

Tool's compliant with ANSI/NACE MR0175/ISO 15156 - Materials for use in H2S-containing environments in oil and gas production?

27

Any Excluded pipeline media?

28

Maximum nominal bore:

29

Minimal nominal bore:

30

What is the minimum notice period for mobilization to commence the work, if awarded the Contract?

31

To ensure free passage and/or no obstruction of the inspection what tool such as dummy, gauging pig, profile, etc. will be deployed and how monitored?

32

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)/Gyros aligned to a GPS incorporated in ILI tool?

33

Type of Above Ground Benchmarkers to be deployed along the pipeline during the ILI inspection?

34

Willing and able to conduct Calibration/Verification Digs?

35

Type of software for data acquisition and processing

36

Software ownership or under Licence?

37

In-house unit for Fitness for Service and Quantitative Risk Assessments?

Interested parties are therefore requested to provide all the above information including the following additional documentations in their expression of interest letter:

ü Letter on Company's letterhead addressed to the Bids Committee Coordinator stating Organisation Name and Contact Details

ü Company valid Legal Registration documents, Business Permit, Licence, and Tax Certificates.

ü Key Personnel's with appropriate ILI Qualification(s).

ü HSE Management System Standard, Certification and validity

ü QA/QC Management System Standard, Certification and validity.

The Prequalification Documents containing the above requirements, shall be submitted in a sealed envelope(s) to:

Bids Committee Coordinator,

Sixth Floor, Main Building

Zueitina Oil Company,

Sidi Issa Street,

P. O. Box 2134,

Tripoli, Libya.

Tel.: 00218 21 3338011/14 Ext. 71645

FAX: 00218 21 3339109.

The Prequalification documents shall reach the above not later than 20/3/ 2019.

Zueitina Oil Company reserves the right to exclude without notice Contractors supplying insufficient or inadequate information. This pre-qualification request is not an invitation to tender. Zueitina Oil Company will not be responsible for costs incurred for preparation of the Prequalification Documents. All communicationmust be with an authorized person

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:38:10 UTC
