Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : and BPMC welcome Public Prosecutor's decision to arrest fuel smugglers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2019 | 10:55am EST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) welcome the Public Prosecutor's decision of February 07, 2019, to arrest the owners of fuel stations involved in organized smuggling, currently costing the Libyan state over 750 million USD annually.

Arrest warrants were issued for 103 fuel station owners involved in smuggling and the illegal disposal of fuel, in addition to the sealing of 115 stations with red wax to stop their supply of fuel and derivative products.

The head of the Investigations Department of the Public Prosecutor's office also ordered the director of the Monetary and Banking Control Department of the Central Bank of Libya to freeze the accounts of owners of these stations across all banks in Libya.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, said: 'We commend the efforts of the Public Prosecutor in the fight to eradicate smuggling and guarantee citizens access to fuel. Smuggling has for too long corrupted our country and fuelled a rise in crime. NOC and BPMC are committed through our anti-smuggling strategy to assist in this fight. Reports submitted by NOC and BPMC to the Public Prosecutor's office highlighted the presence of 1,200 fuel stations that fail to comply with technical conditions and general planning controls. We are happy that all sides are taking action to tackle this issue.'

NOC and BPMC call on citizens throughout the country to report any irregularities noticed at fuel stations, either by directly informing their municipality mayors or through the official BPMC Facebook page.

Issued in 9 February 2019

Tripoli

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 15:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aAFRICA-EUROPE ALLIANCE : EU supports the new African Union Trade Observatory
PU
10:55aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : EU boosts regional cooperation with 25 African countries
PU
10:55aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and BPMC welcome Public Prosecutor's decision to arrest fuel smugglers
PU
10:26aItaly's populist leaders pledge to replace central bank's top brass
RE
09:40aBRIDGING THE GENDER GAP : Guterres urges more girls to take up tech studies
PU
09:11aPakistan premier Khan to meet IMF chief Lagarde for talks on bailout
RE
09:04aBOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
08:15aChina's Demographic Danger Grows as Births Fall Far Below Forecast
DJ
07:11aU.S.-China trade talks resume next week, focus on intellectual property
RE
04:38aDutch government says in talks with 250 companies about Brexit move
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from oil shock, cautions against 'white elephant pr..
2EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Money Laundered At Danske Bank Could Be Used To Influence Elections - European Par..
4TENARIS : TENARIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and..
5ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : acquires simulation software developer Emulate3D

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.