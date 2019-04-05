NOC National Oil : and Customs Authority discuss improvements to import-export operations

Chairman of National Oil Corporation (NOC) Eng. Mustafa Sanalla chaired a meeting with the Libyan Customs Authority (LCA) at the company's Tripoli headquarters to discuss potential improvements to import and export operations and customs clearance procedures.

The meeting was attended by Mr Elamari M. Elamari, member of the NOC Board of Directors; Brigadier General Tariq Abdulkarim Alfaki, LCA director general; Mr Shaaban Yousef Bsepso, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Lanuf Oil & Gas Processing Company (RASCO); Brigadier General Omar Emhammad Kashidiah, director of LCA's General Directorate of Administrative and Financial Affairs; Brigadier General Shaaban Muftah Abu Ameed, head of LCA's Oil Affairs Bureau; Mr Ali Amro Yahya, director of LCA's Legal Affairs Office; Dr Khalaf Moftah Ibrahim, NOC director of Legal Affairs; Mr Abdulmohsen Abdul Majid Al-Baylawi, director of NOC's General Department of Administrative Affairs and Services; Mr Imad Ben Rajab, NOC International Marketing Department general manager; Mr Mahdi Ali al-Misawi, NOC PR advisor; and Mr Hatem Ali Al-Haj, NOC PR coordinator.

Parties stressed the need for closer cooperation on customs operations, including commercial vessel anchoring, crude oil exports, and fuel imports in an effort to best serve the interests of Libyan citizens and fuel the national economic recovery.

Key recommendations discussed included extending the timeframe for submitting customs declarations following the unloading of shipments, in line with the current system at Tripoli port, in order to avoid delays when unloading fuel shipments at the port of Benghazi.

Parties also agreed to provide additional housing, transportation and personnel to further enhance current Customs Authority operations.

Chairman Sanalla expressed his appreciation for Customs Authority staff for their courage and dedication and stressed the importance of historic NOC-Customs cooperation and its role in the advancement of the national interest.

3 April 2019

Tripoli