NOC National Oil : and Indonesia discuss training opportunities and offshore project development

10/01/2019 | 04:03am BST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla received His Excellency Moehammad Amar Ma'ruf, Indonesian Chargé d'Affaires to Libya, on September 29, 2019, to discuss potential areas for practical collaboration and development of the oil sector in Libya.

Ambassador Maarouf expressed his country's desire to enhance bilateral relations with Libya, offering Indonesia's cooperation in upskilling Libyan oil and gas workers via industry-leading training programmes, including naval technology and maritime transport. The suggestion was welcomed by Chairman Sanalla and both parties agreed to explore the opportunity further via the General Department of Human Resources Development.

The chairman also provided an overview of *NOC's* offshore projects *in Libya*, citing the recent completion of Bahr Essalam Phase 2, the country's largest offshore producing gas field.

The parties also addressed the potential return of Indonesian companies such as Pertamina.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC Board member, Mr Salah Ben Ali, manager of NOC's International Cooperation Office, in addition to the delegation accompanying the Chargé d'Affaires.

Tripoli

30th September 2019

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:02:08 UTC
