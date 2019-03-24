Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : and PTQI review Institute's plans for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of National Oil Corporation (NOC), held a meeting with Dr Ali Dhib, chairman of the management committee of the Petroleum Training and Qualifying Institute (PTQI) at NOC Tripoli headquarters, on Sunday, March 24, to review the Institute's annual priorities and training programmes.

Dr Dhib briefed the NOC Chairman on the status of NOC-sponsored project implementation, including industry-level upgrades to lab equipment, the introduction of professional simulations to training courses, as well as support for the Institute's overall infrastructure, including improvements to the canteen and stadium.

NOC chairman commended the PTQI for its exceptionally high level of educational achievement, pledging the corporation's continued support for the Institute and its community.

The NOC Chairman also followed up on the progress of the early graduates of the Institute's 46th class. They are currently preparing to apply for the IELTS qualification for admission to a university abroad where they hope to further advance their training in preparation for working life.

Dr Ali Dhib thanked the NOC chairman, members of the Board, as well as NOC employees for their enduring support for the Institute and its graduates as they prepare for careers in the oil and gas sector.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 22:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pS&P 500 futures flat after report finds no Trump campaign collusion with Russia
RE
06:20pNOC NATIONAL OIL : and PTQI review Institute's plans for 2019
PU
06:10pCANADIAN CURLING ASSOCIATION : Peterman/Gallant win second mixed doubles championship title
PU
05:40pCITY OF COUPLAND TX : Notice of Public Hearing & City Council Meeting on Subdivision Plat Request – April 11, 2019
PU
04:19pErdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay 'heavy price'
RE
02:15pUber could announce $3 billion deal with Careem early this week - sources
RE
02:05pShell goes green as it rebrands UK household power supplier
RE
02:05pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Infrastructure worth over a billion dollars lost to Cyclone Idai, says ECA Chief
PU
01:05pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Meeting Between CARICOM Foreign Ministers Delegation and Mr. Juan Guaidó
PU
12:57pThai markets expected to rise after pro-army party leads in election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : China refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
2Uber could announce $3 billion deal with Careem early this week - sources
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
4APPLE : APPLE : With the iPhone Sputtering, Apple Bets its Future -2-
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment-Banking Arm Looms Large Over Commerzbank Merger Talks

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.