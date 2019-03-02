Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : and Repsol support special needs education in Obari

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 09:44am EST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Spain's Repsol have completed an educational project to help children with special needs in Obari as part of a joint approach to sustainable development initiatives.

On February 27, 2019, the two companies inaugurated two jointly-funded classrooms, handing them over to the Social Solidarity Fund (SSF) in Germa. The two Montessori-styled classrooms were installed at the Centre for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and at the School for Children with Learning Difficulties.

As part of the preparatory work, NOC and Repsol also sponsored a professional training programme in Tripoli for a number of educators who will work at the centres, with the training course focusing on special needs psychology and Montessori teaching methodology.

Montessori methodology puts emphasis on helping children develop their individual skills and abilities, and is particularly important in cases of special education and working with children with autism spectrum disorder.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr Ali Abdul Mughith, head of El Ghurayfa municipality, accompanied by other members of the municipal council, as well as Mr Hassan El Siddiq, representative of Akakus, Mr Ramadan Mokhtar, director of the SSF in Obari, and a number of specialists working at the two centers.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aHow Canada Goosed the Currency Market
DJ
09:44aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Repsol support special needs education in Obari
PU
07:12aGerman carmakers to invest 60 billion euros in electric cars and automation- VDA
RE
06:38aSouth African retailer Edcon gets $191 mln recapitalisation
RE
05:49aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Permanent Observer presents nomination letter at UN
PU
05:09aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : to Launch Base Metals Product Suite
PU
04:48aU.S. ambassador says don't let farming 'smears' stop post-Brexit trade deal
RE
03:14aTrump asks China to lift tariffs on U.S. farm products
RE
03:14aTrump asks China to lift tariffs on U.S. farm products
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3AT&T : AT&T : Shapes Up For Entertainment
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
5ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.