NOC National Oil : and Repsol support sporting development in Al Ghurayfah and Bint Bayyah

National Oil Corporation (NOC) have partnered with Repsol to provide the Al Ghurayfah and Bint Bayyah municipalities with sporting equipment that will help promote participation in sport amongst local communities.

NOC's sustainable development department delivered a donation of required equipment on February 13, 2019, to the Alamal Club in the Ghurayfah municipality and the Alwadi Alakhdhar club in Bint Bayyah.

NOC is committed to the development of Libya's youth and aims to promote sports as part of its sustainable development programme. Equipment procured jointly with Repsol will help local clubs compete and promote a healthy lifestyle - especially amongst youth.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Fawzi Yekhlif for NOC, Mr Abdelkareem Saad, acting mayor of the Ghurayfah municipality, Mr Ahmed Belkhair, president of Alamal Club, and Mr Ali Al Bai, president of Alwadii Alakhdhar Club, in addition to members from the local municipal council.