NOC National Oil : and Schlumberger discuss further co-operation

On Tuesday 9th October in London, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) met with Mr Paal Kibsgaard, chairman and CEO of Schlumberger on the sidelines of the Oil and Money conference.

Mr Kibsgaard began the meeting by offering his condolences with regards to the terrorist attack on NOC headquarters last month, expressing his solidarity with the families of the martyrs, and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The two discussed training and capacity building for oil sector engineers and technicians, and a proposal to establish technical centres in Benghazi and Tripoli similar to the company's training centres in the Middle East. Discussions also focussed on the forthcoming resumption of exploration activity in Libya by several international companies. Mr Sanalla detailed NOC's planned work programmes for next year, including drilling, completion of exploration and development wells, and well maintenance programs. He thanked Schlumberger for its extended cooperation with NOC, its technical achievements and cooperation with oil sector engineers in Agoco and Mellitah Oil and Gas Co oil fields.

The meeting was attended by Mr Elamari M. Elamari, NOC board member, Mr Ziad Ben Hamad, regional manager for North Africa, and Mr Khalid el-Moghrabel, executive vice president of the Eastern hemisphere.