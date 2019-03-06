NOC National Oil : and partners commit 20 million USD to municipalities neighbouring oil operations in Southern and Western Libya

National Oil Corporation (NOC) and a group of international partners made up of Repsol, OMV, Total, and Equinor, known as the 'Repsol Consortium', have signed a 20-million Libyan USD agreement to support a series of sustainable development projects essential for residents adjacent to sites operated by NOC subsidiary Akakus.

The 20-million-USD fund agreement signed at NOC's Tripoli headquarters on March 4, 2019, will support projects in Obari, Sabha, Zintan, Jado, Alriyayna, Yefren, Alrujban and Zawiya Al Gharbia over the next two years - demonstrating a joint commitment to raising living standards and support for all regions and communities nearby oil and gas operations.

Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC's General Department of Safety said: 'We are very pleased to conclude this deal and thank our partners for their collaboration and level of commitment to NOC's sustainable development framework. We look forward to making these projects a reality.

'These projects were chosen after careful study of the immediate regional needs and long term aspirations of local Libyan communities. We are proud to do our part in helping the local economy by providing local youth with the skills and training they need to create businesses and jobs,' added Bukhtwa.

Examples of projects to be implemented include:

• Potable water infrastructure in El Wadi and Al Jabal municipalities - including drilling of wells, installation and maintenance of new and existing water reservoirs, and the delivery of well pumps;

• Support for the Zawiya Diabetes Treatment Centre;

• A cultural institution, capacity building centre, and training institute in Obari;

• Youth assistance programmes, including maintenance of the Al Wafa club in Obari;

• NOC-led training programmes for young entrepreneurs focused on teaching young professionals how to maintain various engineering equipment.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of NOC; Mr Paolo Navas general manager of Repsol Libya Branch; Mr Juma Shita, deputy general manager of OMV Libya; and Mr Ahmed Boulsine, deputy general manager of Total Libya Branch. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC's General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development; Mr Mokhtar Abdedayem, manager of NOC's Sustainable Development Department; Mr Nuri Essid, chairman of the Management Committee of Akakus; Mr Mehdi Samama, Repsol's deputy general manager Libya Branch; and Mrs Randa Algretli, manager of Repsol's Sustainable Development Department.