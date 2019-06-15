Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : and partners secure LifeCo's future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 05:09am EDT

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms the restoration of natural gas supply to the Libya Norwegian Fertiliser Company (LifeCo), with factory operations expected to restart shortly.

Following discussions led by NOC's chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, a breakthrough agreement was reached between NOC and LifeCo's shareholders, the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), and Yara International ASA (Yara), at a meeting on June 13, 2019, to discuss current challenges facing the joint-venture.

LifeCo shareholders have agreed on a number of measures to restore operational continuity and protect jobs, including the restoration of gas supply and NOC assuming control of the marketing of ammonia and urea fertiliser products.

Mr Sanalla commented: 'this breakthrough agreement will protect the interests of the Libyan state as well as the jobs of LifeCo employees. NOC will use all of its talents and experience to market these products and restore the company's financial security.'

LifeCo is a joint venture enterprise formed in 2009. Yara holds 50% of the shareholding, with both NOC and the LIA each possessing a 25% stake.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 15 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2019 09:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : MOS (Finance and Corporate Affairs) holds Pre-Budget Consultations with the representatives of Digital Economy and Start-Ups
PU
05:09aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and partners secure LifeCo's future
PU
04:36aWorld's First E-Money License for Blockchains Issued to Monerium
BU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
12:17aCourt grants American Airlines' request to end 'devastating' slowdown by unions
RE
12:17aSaudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year
RE
06/14Trump says 'it doesn't matter' if China's Xi attends G20 - Fox News
RE
06/14Mexican Senate commissions pass draft law to ratify trade deal
RE
06/14MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Export Complex Manager Dalton Hastings explains export process to Hon. J.C. Hutchinson
PU
06/14Trump presses Lockheed to keep open a Pennsylvania plant slated for closure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
2BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
3SONY TO LOEB: We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
4APPLE : APPLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Workers at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Vote Against Union -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About