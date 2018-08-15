Log in
NOC National Oil : appreciates efforts of Tebu dignitaries to free kidnapped Akakus employees

08/15/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Within the framework of continued cooperation between National Oil Cooperation (NOC) and the Tebu people, chairman of the NOC board of directors Eng Mustafa Sanalla on Monday 13 August, 2018, received the chairman of the Tebu Council of Notables, Mr Ibrahim Werdkou Ysokou, the chairman of the Social Council of Obari, Mr Aner Sidi Moussa, member of the Tebu Council of Notables, Mr Mohamed Ahmad Ellafi and Mr Mustafa Yahya Mohamed, civil society activist from Obari.

Mr Sanalla welcomed the delegation, noting that the visit confirmed the keenness of members to promote the national interest, and to help NOC overcome the challenges facing the oil and gas sector. He also praised the efforts of the Tebu dignitaries to find and free the employees of NOC's subsidiary Akakus kidnapped on 14 July 2018.

'All communities of Libya, including those in the South, stand united against the crime of kidnapping for ransom.' Mr Sanalla said. 'This is not just a crime against individuals but against any hope we have of being a peaceful stable nation again. NOC will work with all legitimate institutions to ensure no concessions are made to hostage takers. We will not allow a few criminals to make a market in human suffering and to bargain with the hopes of an entire nation.'

Sanalla reaffirmed that NOC belongs to all the Libyans, and stressed the corporation's endeavours to improve relations with and, where possible, the living standards of communities in the vicinity of oil fields.
The chairman of the Tebu Council of Notables praised the efforts of NOC and its operating companies to continue working in the oil fields, despite the poor security situation. He commended the NOC board's role in protecting the wealth of all Libyans despite the challenging conditions facing the country. The Tebu Council chairman and delegation members deplored the enforced disappearance of the Akakus employees in Sharara, calling for the kidnappers to be held fully accountable for their actions.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 21:40:05 UTC
