Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : board welcomes Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the legitimacy of and its sole right to export Libyan oil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/06/2019 | 05:13am EDT

The Board of National Oil Corporation (NOC) welcomes Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the legitimacy of NOC and its sole right to export Libyan oil in accordance with Libyan law and UN Security Council resolutions.

NOC calls now for the disbandment of a parallel institution that has attempted to illicitly market discounted Libyan oil, putting to end attempts to partition the national energy sector. The parallel institution repeatedly failed in its efforts due to the international community consistently upholding UN Security Council resolutions.

'Libya's oil belongs to all Libyans, and the unity of NOC is essential for the unity of the country,' said Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chairman. 'NOC is the exclusive steward of the country's oil sector. Only cooperation can ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil and provision of state services to all Libyans. Stability in the Libyan oil sector will certainly contribute to oil market stability. NOC reiterates its opposition to militarisation of oil facilities.'

5 July 2019

Tripoli

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 09:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aEurope needs to find candidate to head IMF - France
RE
05:31aCiting trade risks, China's EXIM bank chief urges faster yuan globalisation
RE
05:13aNOC NATIONAL OIL : board welcomes Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the legitimacy of and its sole right to export Libyan oil
PU
05:08aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE FORTIETH REGULAR MEETING OF THE CONFERENCE OF HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, 3-5 JULY 2019
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
07/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese steel producers' profits decline 18% in Jan-May
PU
07/05TAKE FIVE : World markets themes - Losing interest
RE
07/05CPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Texas corn checkoff, association invests in young Texans
PU
07/05STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland biofutures to take centre stage on the world stage
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, NIKE, MICRON: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The last emperor of Detroit
3SOFTBANK CORP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. clears SoftBank's $2.25 billion investment in GM-backed Cruise
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Chief Set To Leave
5PFIZER : PFIZER : Sangamo and Pfizer Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results for SB-525 Investigational Hemophilia ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About