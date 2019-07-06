NOC National Oil : board welcomes Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the legitimacy of and its sole right to export Libyan oil

The Board of National Oil Corporation (NOC) welcomes Khalifa Haftar's commitment to the legitimacy of NOC and its sole right to export Libyan oil in accordance with Libyan law and UN Security Council resolutions.

NOC calls now for the disbandment of a parallel institution that has attempted to illicitly market discounted Libyan oil, putting to end attempts to partition the national energy sector. The parallel institution repeatedly failed in its efforts due to the international community consistently upholding UN Security Council resolutions.

'Libya's oil belongs to all Libyans, and the unity of NOC is essential for the unity of the country,' said Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chairman. 'NOC is the exclusive steward of the country's oil sector. Only cooperation can ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil and provision of state services to all Libyans. Stability in the Libyan oil sector will certainly contribute to oil market stability. NOC reiterates its opposition to militarisation of oil facilities.'

5 July 2019

Tripoli