NOC National Oil : calls for emergency security measures for Sharara after third incident in past week

01/03/2019 | 07:39am CET

National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms that the Sharara oil field was breached on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, the third such incident in a week.

An inspection team reported the theft of key operational equipment, including transformers and cables from several wells. The incident will reduce Sharara's output by approximately 8,500 barrels per day even after the main system restarts operations.

In response to this series of incidents, NOC calls on the government to consider and implement emergency security measures to re-establish order and halt looting of the field.

NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla said: 'The legitimate and rightful concerns of the Southern Libyan communities are being hijacked and abused by armed gangs, who instead of protecting the field to generate wealth for all Libyans, are actually enabling its exploitation and looting.'

'We are very concerned these attacks are not simple robberies but are part of a systematic attempt to destroy the Sharara system. We call on all Libyans to stand against criminal acts that have a lasting and damaging effect on our economy, and urge immediate security reforms,' the chairman said.

Eng. Sanalla added: 'Libya needs Sharara to be back to operations as soon as possible and for that, real protection of the field is critical. Criminals should not be able to hold the whole country to ransom.'

Wednesday's theft comes after NOC registered two other security breaches this week - an attack by an armed group who physically assaulted a civil guard, and a theft by another criminal group, who forced their way into the field's support facility to steal vital goods.

3 January 2019

Tripoli

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
