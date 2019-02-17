NOC National Oil : calls for national unity on anniversary of February 17th revolution

On the 8th anniversary of the revolution of February 17, the chairman and Board of Directors of National Oil Corporation (NOC) commemorate those who have died in the service of the country, calling for national unity and thanking oil sector workers for their continued service in the national interest.

On this day, NOC prays for the souls of our nation's martyred heroes who sacrificed their lives to fight against injustice and return the homeland to the Libyan people. We also remember the martyrs of the oil sector and those have made sacrifices to ensure the preservation of all Libyans and our continued economic recovery.

According to NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla: 'We renew our call for national unity and for the support from all Libyans for the oil and gas sector and NOC, especially in these difficult times. As the principal source of a sustained Libyan economy, the sector and its employees require unanimous support across the country, from all parties, to ensure a safe and secure working environment. Oil sector workers continue to exemplify the spirit and determination that will lead us to a new tomorrow - and Libya's future.'

We pray to Almighty God to preserve our precious homeland, to grant us prosperity, and help us serve it well.

God bless Libya

National Oil Corporation