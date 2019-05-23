Log in
NOC National Oil : calls on General Command to free Oil Workers' Union chief

05/23/2019 | 11:58am EDT

National Oil Corporation (NOC) reiterates its call for the immediate release of Mr Saad Dinar, head of the Oil Workers' Union, who was taken on April 29, 2019, near his home in Suluq by a group belonging to the General Command in the East.

NOC rejects all forms of violence, abduction and arbitrary arrest, and calls on the General Command to immediately implement its pledge to free Mr Dinar and return him to his family and friends.

NOC stresses its independence and neutrality and the importance of the oil sector remaining free from all political and military conflict.

23 May 2019

Tripoli

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 15:57:02 UTC
