NOC National Oil : chairman and German Ambassador discuss oil and gas sector cooperation

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, welcomed His Excellency Oliver Owcza, German Ambassador to Libya, at NOC's Tripoli headquarters on February 6, 2019, to discuss plans to strengthen cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Education and professional training were among items discussed, with the German Ambassador proposing the set-up of an exchange programme for young Libyan oil engineers to study at German universities and institutes.

The two parties also discussed Wintershall's work in Libya and preparations for the upcoming Libyan-German business forum; hosted in order to facilitate cooperation between several German and Libyan energy companies.

The chairman underscored NOC's continuous cooperation with German companies, inviting them to invest in Libyan oil and gas projects while commending German engineering excellence and technological energy sector expertise.

Sanalla also reaffirmed NOC's sole mandate - the development of Libya's oil and gas sector; the generation of national growth; and the importance of maintaining the corporation's independence and freedom from politicisation and conflict.

The meeting was also attended by Mr David Godsh, deputy head of the German Mission in Libya, and Mr Salah Ben Ali, manager of NOC's International Cooperation Office.