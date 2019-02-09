Log in
NOC National Oil : chairman and Repsol discuss future cooperation and Sharara crisis

02/09/2019 | 03:55am EST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, met with Repsol general manager Mr Paolo Navas, on February 07, 2019, at NOC headquarters in Tripoli to discuss in-country projects and the ongoing crisis at the Sharara oil field.

The two executives explored areas for further cooperation and reviewed joint commercial activities and plans for 2019 - including the latest developments at Sharara. Both parties expressed concern for the safety of staff on the ground and the overall security set-up of the site, calling for a cessation of hostilities and armed conflict in and around the facility - essential to resume production operations in the field.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Khaled Bukhtwa, General Manager of NOC's General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development, and Mr Mehdi Samama, Repsol's deputy general manager.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 08:54:02 UTC
