NOC National Oil : chairman and UAE Minister of State discuss cooperation on Libya

10/11/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

11th October 2018 - National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla met with His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in London yesterday. The two parties discussed mutual cooperation and the international community's approach to Libya, including the protection of legitimate institutions, such as NOC, in accordance with the rule of law.

Discussion focussed on Libya's challenging security environment and the potential threat to national stability and oil market supply. NOC's Chairman requested the UAE government take stringent measures against companies or individuals involved in Libyan oil theft, including those entering into illegal contracts with unauthorized or parallel institutions, in contravention of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Sanalla expressed his hope for an international consensus on Libya and a fruitful dialogue with the UAE on areas of common interest. The parties also discussed commercial co-operation and future opportunities to create prosperity in Libya.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:22:14 UTC
