NOC National Oil : completes offshore El Bouri maintenance works

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla visited the offshore El Bouri oil field yesterday, meeting facilities staff while inspecting operations and recently completed maintenance works. The field, situated in Libyan waters approximately 120 kilometres north-west of Tripoli and operated by NOC subsidiary Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOG), produces 30,000 barrels of oil daily.

The chairman congratulated staff on the completion two days ahead of schedule of maintenance works to platforms 3 and 4, including the repair of high-pressure valves, pipeline upgrades, well maintenance, and the installation of a new power outage management system.

The delegation also visited the floating GAZA marine storage terminal, boasting a 1.5m barrel storage capacity across 14 reservoirs - considered one of the local oil sector's principal achievements and infrastructure upgrades in recent years.

Addressing the employees at the field, chairman Sanalla thanked them for their continued dedicated service and record turnaround time to maintenance works: 'El Bouri and GAZA play a key strategic role in Libya's energy security and offshore production capability. Continuous offshore production is more important today than ever because of continued hostilities in the country. NOC will continue to look to increase domestic production, including offshore, thereby funding additional basic services across the country and providing mutual opportunities for both Libyan companies and our international partners.'

Also joining the chairman on the site inspection: Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member for Exploration and Production; Mr Najmi Karim, manager of NOC's Maintenance and Projects Department; Mr Hussain Abu Silyanah, chairman of the MOG Management Committee; Mr Mohammed Gashout, member of the MOG Management Committee; Mr Abdel Fatah Abdel Kafi, manager of MOG's Operations Department (Oil Division); Mr Abu Baker Al Barassi, manager of MOG's Maintenance Department (Oil Division); Mr Khaled Sowaissi, acting manager of MOG's Health, Safety and Environment Department; and Mr Saad Khalifa, manager of MOG's Offshore Projects Department (Oil Division).

El Bouri oil field was the first to be developed off the coast of Libya. Discovered in 1976, the field began production in 1988.

August 4, 2019

Tripoli