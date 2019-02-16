NOC National Oil : completes potable water project in Bishr

The sustainable development department of National Oil Corporation (NOC) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a potable water project in Bishr.

The 38km man-made canal was completed over two months in close cooperation with Bishr's Municipal Council office and the General Company for Water and Sanitation - providing local residents with potable water.

The Bishr project is an important deliverable of NOC's sustainable development strategy, implemented in accordance with the corporation's 'good neighbour' policy aimed at improving the living standards of oil-hosting communities.