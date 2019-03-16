NOC National Oil : inaugurates cutting-edge cardiovascular device at Tripoli University Hospital

National Oil Corporation (NOC) unveiled a next-generation medical device at Tripoli University Hospital's (TUH) cardiovascular catheterization unit today, March 16, 2019, for use in complex interventional heart procedures.

The cutting-edge image-guided medical device, donated and installed by NOC in accordance with the corporation's sustainable development framework, will enable world-class cardiovascular patient support and treatment in Libya.

NOC has also committed to a four-year maintenance contract to guarantee that equipment is continually operational, and outlined a schedule of medical training, at both home and abroad, to ensure that TUH staff are skilled in the latest techniques and learnings in the medical field.

NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla attended the inauguration ceremony together with a team from NOC's General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development responsible for community outreach and support programmes.

Chairman Sanalla addressed the hospital's staff: 'NOC is proud of the scientific skills and advanced competencies TUH has developed. Today's project will help support and inspire you to do even more good for our country. We are humbled to support this potentially life-changing work, and hope that the devices provided by the corporation to the hospital, one of the most important facilities in Libya, will become a symbol of hope for patients.'

The handing over ceremony was attended by Dr Nabil Alajili, TUH's chairman of the board and executive director, Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC's General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development, and Mr Mokhtar Abdedayem, NOC's Sustainable Development manager.

Sanalla added: 'This project forms part of NOC's contribution to the Libyan healthcare sector - one of the corporation's top sustainable development priorities across all Libya. We are doing our utmost to support all regions across the country and ensure that our doctors can better serve the needs of all Libyans. We have additional plans to support those communities who have not as yet benefited from this element of our community support framework.'

NOC has already implemented projects in support of hospitals in the Murzuq basin, Al Qatrun, Al Jabal, Nafousa mountain, Ar Rujban and Zintan municipalities, and the western region around the Mellitah complex. Completed projects include the establishment of an emergency clinic in Jalo; medical equipment donations to Obari hospital; the installation of an MRI Scanner at the Tumors Hospital in Sabratha; and a donation of a similar cardiac catheterization device to the Benghazi Heart Hospital.

Other NOC healthcare projects currently being implemented include: operating the Jalo Clinic; supporting the Awjila Rural Hospital; installing a cardiac catheterization device at the Misurata Hospital; and support for hospitals in Ajdabiya, Al-Ajaylat, Sabratha, El-Sbeaa, Benghazi, Murzuq basin and Zella, amongst others.