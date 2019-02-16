Log in
NOC National Oil : support health and education projects in Sabratha

0
02/16/2019 | 05:47pm EST

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla hosted Mr Meftah AlBershni, mayor of the Sabratha municipality, and Dr Bashir Abulghasim, general manager of Sabratha Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery Centre at NOC's Tripoli headquarters this week to discuss sustainable development programmes underway in the region - especially those supporting health and education sectors.

Chairman Sanalla highlighted NOC's commitment to its 'good neighbour' policy, agreeing to contribute to the fight against Leishmaniasis by providing the municipality with insecticides to target the flies transmitting the disease.

The parties also discussed potential NOC support of the cardiology centre through its subsidiary, Mellitah Oil and Gas Company (MOGCO).

The chairman commended Sabratha's residents and civil society institutions for their patriotism, cooperation, and assistance in enabling undisrupted oil production; thereby increasing the scope for further sustainable development projects.

Other NOC and MOGCO supported projects in the region include the modernization of the Sabratha Oncology Hospital; the establishment of a desalination plant; support for maintaining Sabratha General Hospital's medical equipment; and the donation of two ambulances.

The Sabratha municipality mayor commended NOC's efforts to support the national economy and maintenance of high oil production rates - despite all challenges currently faced within the country.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC's General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 22:46:07 UTC
