NOC National Oil : the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.....Facility baseline survey P-48

Announcement for Pre-qualification

The Dedicated Tender Committee (DTC) for Contract Area 91 of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company announces its desire to carry out pre-qualification in respect of the following project:

Submission closing date PROJECT TITLE Bid number Seq.

No later than 14:00 pm

2019st01July Facility baseline survey P-48 DTC-01/2019 1

Description:

The objective of the above-mentioned project will be to assess the condition of the existing facilities to establish

a) Their suitability for future use.

b) The technical basis for future possible refurbishment and/or upgrades.

This Facility condition assessment of production facilities installed in Nafoora Augila unit unitized (NAU) concession, which is part of the Nafoora oil field .which is operated by AGOCO, all facilities of relevance are located in four Gosps, namely Gosp 2, 4, 5 and 6, and in the CPS.

The survey included but not limited the following:

· Process equipment.

· Rotating equipment.

· LV electrical equipment.

· C&I equipment.

· Piping .

· Utility.

This Facility condition assessment will cover tanks, piping, contral system and electrical system, and shall be performed to deliver results to support repair/upgrade of respective facilities, Decision on further usability of equipment, necessary repair works and engineering tasks will be based on the outcome of this Facility condition assessment.

Pre-qualification procedure:

All the specialized companies that have the sincere desire to participate in the pre-qualification and have the competence, ability and experience in the field of specialization should be aware that the period of submitting for pre-qualification begins from Wednsday, 19/06/2019 until Monday, 01/07/2019 from the hour 12:00 pm until 14:00 pm, Companies should prepare and submit by post, by direct delivery and by email in PDF searchable electronic format to direct delivery to the Dedicated Tender Committee (DTC). Office No. (43)- The security building- at the headquarters of the main company in Alkiesh in the city of Benghazi.

And provide required documents in accordance with the following conditions Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents may render automatic disqualification:

Pre-qualification requirements:

1. The applicant's qualification and previous experience, supported and receipt of projects with documents of the related field, including copies of the handing -over minutes of projects executed for the interested bodies.

2. A copy of work license. (Valid).

3. A copy of a recent Commercial Record Extract and financial file. (Valid).

4. A copy of record certificate of the Chamber of Commerce. (Valid).

5. A proof of tax payment. (Valid).

6. A copy of the decree of formation.

7. A copy of the basic structure.

8. Form of company/company structure in English

9. Country of registration and date of formation (copy Libyan work license if available) in English.

10. A copy of a partnership agreement (if any)- if the company had incorporated or joined another legal person - certified by the local competent authorities or by those at the state headquarters-If the other party in the partnership agreement is a foreigner and approved by the Libyan embassy at the State Headquarters.

11. Work permission from the competent ministry for the foreign companies.

12. The participant in the pre-qualification , shall facilitate the field visit procedures to his company's headquarter for the Arabian Gulf Oil company representatives who authorized to examine all his available material and human capabilities.

13. Works performed for the Arabian Gulf Oil Company or any other administrative entity.

14. Letters from the recipients of similar projects implemented.

15. Prepare a list of the equipment's of the company and the staff of its employees.

16. Value of previous and similar projects executed and their completion rates.

17. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents (income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement) turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

18. Number and value of similar projects.

19. Certificate of recommendation from the bank.

20. Name of Company (potential future contracting party) and name, contact details and position within company of contact person

21. Main line of business: A brief history of company, description of core business activities, active in which countries, list of other clients, etc

22. State the size of company (No of Employees by location) and any owned plant and equipment

23. State the location of Office & Base Locations.

24. HSSE Statistics (if available).

25. ISO 9001 Certification (if available)

26. List of prior Oil & Gas Facilities Projects: include project description/role in project, start date, duration, client, contract value

27. List of current/on-going Oil & Gas Facilities Projects: include project description/role in project, start date, duration, client, contract value.

28. List of previously completed Condition / Integrity Inspections / Surveys / Assessments: include facilities description, location, start date, duration, client, contract value

Demonstrate familiarity and previous experience working to any or all of following standards: API653, API579-1/ASME FFS-1, ASME B31.3

Important Notes:

1. The prequalification's' request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice

3. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

For any inquiries, please contact the Dedicated Tender Committee secretariat on the following address:

The Dedicated Tender Committee

-Office No. (43)-

- AGOCOs Main Headquarter -

- Alkiesh- Benghazi - Libya - P.O.box:263

- Fax No.:218-61-2229006

- Tel. No.: 218-(0)61-2228931 to 44 -Ext. : 4273 - 4974

- Mobil number:+218 (0) 927589316

Note: All correspondence shall be addressed to the chairman of The Dedicated Tender Committee

