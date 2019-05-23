Log in
NOC National Oil : to develop North Hamada oil field

05/23/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

National Oil Corporation (NOC) is keen to develop the North Hamada oil field, operated by Nafusa Oil Operations. This field is located in concession 47 of the Ghadames basin in the Northwest of Libya. A technical team held a workshop on May 20, 2019, to discuss proposals submitted for the development of the field.

Discussions focussed on the use of early production facilities, and the most appropriate ways to deal with associated produced gas. The team further considered other production challenges related to the field's complicated geology, as well as required technical solutions.

The workshop was attended by members of the Board of Directors, Mr Abulgasem Shengher and Mr Elamari M. Elamari; along with the manager of the Reserves Development Department, Mr Noureddine Shoukman; the manager of the Maintenance and Projects Department, Mr Najmi Karim; as well as a number of specialists from other relevant departments.

Also present were the Chairman of Nafusa's Management Committee, Mr Mohamed Jamal El Din; Board Member Mr Ilyas El Azabie; in addition to a number of directors and engineers from both the Geology and Reservoir departments.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 02:22:09 UTC
