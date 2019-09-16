NODL: 2019 Annual General Meeting

16. September 2019

Northern Drilling Ltd. (the 'Company') advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To re-elect Gary W. Casswell as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Jon Olav Østhus as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Gunnar Eliassen as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Keesjan Cordia as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8. To approve the remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors, post the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

9. To authorize the Board to issue shares as remuneration to the Directors, post the 2019 Annual General Meeting upon the terms and conditions described in Proposal 8.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 13, 2019