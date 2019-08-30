30. August 2019
NODL: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
Northern Drilling Ltd. (the 'Company') advises that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 can be found at the website, www.northerndrillingltd.com, and in the links below.
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 30, 2019
NODL - 2019 AGM Notice
NODL - 2018, Financial Statements
