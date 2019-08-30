NODL: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

30. August 2019

Northern Drilling Ltd. (the 'Company') advises that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 can be found at the website, www.northerndrillingltd.com, and in the links below.

Hamilton, Bermuda

NODL - 2019 AGM Notice

NODL - 2018, Financial Statements