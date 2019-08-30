Log in
NODL: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

08/30/2019
30. August 2019
NODL: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Northern Drilling Ltd. (the 'Company') advises that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 can be found at the website, www.northerndrillingltd.com, and in the links below.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 30, 2019

NODL - 2019 AGM Notice

NODL - 2018, Financial Statements

Disclaimer

Northern Drilling Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:55:01 UTC
