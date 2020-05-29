Log in
NOL: First Quarter 2020 Results

05/29/2020 | 02:06am EDT
NOL: First Quarter 2020 Results

29 May, 2020 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Northern Ocean Limited (OSE: NOL) (together with its subsidiaries, the 'Company'), today reports unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2020.

Please find attached the Interim Financial Information report which will also be made available on the Company's website.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.northernocean.no

NOL Q1 2020

***

Forward Looking Statements Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to actual results.

Posted in Uncategorized

Disclaimer

Northern Ocean Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:05:09 UTC
