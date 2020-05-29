NOL: Interim Financial Information 31 March 2020 0 05/29/2020 | 02:11am EDT Send by mail :

NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 Highlights - First Quarter On February 6, Northern Drilling Ltd announced an exchange offer in connection with the Company's application for listing on the Oslo Børs and a subsequent share offering by the Company.

On February 26, Northern Drilling Ltd completed the exchange offer reducing its ownership in the Company to zero. After the exchange offer, Hemen Holding owned 39.6% of the Company's shares. The Company completed its subsequent share offering generating NOK 3.7 million of gross proceeds.

On February 27, the Company's shares began trading on the Oslo Bors under the "NOL" ticker symbol. Subsequent Events In May 2020, Lundin Energy Norway AS requested the start of operations under the drilling contract for West Bollsta to be deferred to early fourth quarter 2020. The Company expects to execute an amendment in due course. Results In the first quarter, operating revenue was $19.1 million compared to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The West Mira continued operations under its initial contract for the full quarter and achieved technical utilization of 84%. The downtime in the quarter resulted from events associated with challenging weather conditions in the North Sea. Contract revenue was $16.8 million, which included 31 days waiting on weather rate and 13 days downtime at zero rate from the unplanned release of a life boat, a safety disconnect from the well in severe weather and repairs to the sub-sea controls. Reimbursable revenue was $2.3 million for the first quarter and other revenue from the provision of management services was $0.1 million. Total operating expenses were $29.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Rig operating expenses were $18.4 million, which is $5.1 million more than last quarter as the West Mira operated for an additional month and from $1.6 million in other pre-commencement costs. Reimbursable expenses were $2.2 million and depreciation was $7.7 million including a disposal of life boat. Administrative expenses were $0.8 million in the quarter, which include other professional services associated with the Company's spin-off from Northern Drilling. Other financial expenses were $6.5 million compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Loan interest expense was $3.7 million, amortization of deferred charges was $0.5 million and there was a foreign exchange loss of $2.4 million due to depreciation of the Norwegian Kroner throughout the quarter. Interest income was $0.2 million and there was a tax credit of $1.1 million in the first quarter. The net loss in the first quarter was $15.2 million resulting in a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.24. Business Update In the first quarter 2020, the Company was successfully listed on the Oslo Børs. The spin-off of the premium harsh environment assets from Northern Drilling Ltd creates a distinct market offering that crystalizes value of the harsh environment business and long-term contracts based on its unique characteristics, drivers and economics. The global pandemic, which began in the first quarter has created new and unprecedented conditions. Our personnel have remained safe and our operations were able to continue with the perseverance of our manager, our vendors and support of our clients. We continue to monitor the situation and adapt our procedures and policies with personnel health and safety taking priority. The West Mira continued drilling through a challenging North Sea winter season experiencing severe weather conditions for prolonged periods and the crew remained safe while quickly responding to unplanned events. The rig has been able to demonstrate its capabilities drilling a British mile in less than 24 hours and continuously collecting energy savings data from use of the integrated hybrid battery system. The West Bollsta continued its operational readiness for its initial contract with Lundin in Norway. While progress slowed briefly in the onset of the pandemic, the project team has recovered the timeline through working with the client and regulators. In May 2020, Lundin requested the start of operations under the drilling contract for West Bollsta to be deferred to early fourth quarter 2020, and the Company expects to execute an amendment in due course. The Company's total revenue backlog at March 31, 2020 is estimated at $327 million, excluding all options and performance bonuses and adjusted for current estimates of well programs. The second quarter technical utilization to-date is approximately 97%. As a result of the requested deferral of West Bollsta commencement, the Company has entered into constructive discussions with its counterparties and creditors seeking adjusted terms to align with the new expected commencement date. Outlook The Company continues to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the harsh environment market and this market will continue to be a part of the global energy mix. The last months have been challenged by sudden reductions in demand and a slowdown of economic activities as personal safety precautions have become the highest priority, which has resulted in a negative impact on offshore drilling. The harsh environment market continues to remain stronger compared to other segments that are experiencing a more dramatic impact. Oil companies have begun re-evaluating near term capex investments and potentially deferring or delaying work into later periods. With the supply of premium harsh environment drilling rigs continuing to be relatively limited, the Company is well positioned to remain competitive and employed through this period. Forward Looking Statements The Company's activities are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that can have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. This Report contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Report, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward- looking statements to actual results. The Board of Directors Northern Ocean Ltd. Hamilton, Bermuda May 29, 2020 Questions should be directed to: Scott McReaken: Chief Executive Officer +1 (832) 509 7191 NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Jan 1 to Oct 1 to (in thousands of $) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Contract revenue 16,776 11,184 Reimbursable revenue 2,262 2,108 Other revenues 109 756 Total operating revenues 19,147 14,048 Rig operating expenses 18,419 13,300 Reimbursable expenses 2,157 2,025 Depreciation 7,665 2,984 Administrative expenses 810 1,302 Total operating expenses 29,051 19,611 Net operating loss (9,904) (5,563) Interest income 156 95 Other financial income (expense) (6,548) (2,091) Net loss before tax (16,296) (7,559) Tax 1,141 931 Net loss (15,155) (6,628) Basic and diluted loss per share ($) (0.24) (0.35) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Jan 1 to Oct 1 to (in thousands of $) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net loss (15,155) (6,628) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (51) 13 Other comprehensive (loss) income (51) 13 Comprehensive loss (15,206) (6,615) See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 2020 2019 (in thousands of $) Mar 31 Dec 31 ASSETS Short term Cash and cash equivalents 101,193 53,895 Restricted cash 103 128 Accounts receivable, net 4,170 7,214 Unbilled receivables 19,065 15,671 Related party receivables 224 6,944 Other current assets 11,547 11,895 Long term Drilling units 522,528 524,466 Newbuildings 512,649 480,011 Fixtures and fittings 1 2 Deferred tax 2,072 931 Total assets 1,173,552 1,101,157 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short term liabilities Current portion of long term debt 40,000 40,000 Other current liabilities 12,338 5,475 Deferred revenue 12,814 11,277 Related party payables 110,520 70,595 Long term liabilities Long term debt 386,007 345,495 Deferred revenue 13,555 15,191 Related party long term debt 70,000 70,000 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Total equity 528,318 543,124 Total liabilities and equity 1,173,552 1,101,157 See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Jan 1 to Oct 1 to (in thousands of $) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 NET LOSS (15,155) (6,628) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities; Amortization of deferred charges 512 443 Amortization of deferred revenue (2,752) (1,471) Depreciation 7,665 2,984 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (51) 13 Tax (1,141) (931) Change in operating assets and liabilities; Accounts receivable, net 3,044 (7,214) Unbilled receivables (3,394) (15,671) Other current assets 348 (11,556) Other current liabilities 6,863 4,119 Related party balances 10,611 4,265 Deferred revenue 2,653 16,960 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,203 (14,687) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to newbuilding (2,330) (25,187) Purchase of fixtures and fittings - (2) Net cash used in investing activities (2,330) (25,189) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from share issuances 400 98,300 Proceeds from long term bank debt 50,000 - Repayment of bank debt (10,000) (5,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 40,400 93,300 Net change 47,273 53,424 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of the period 54,023 599 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 101,296 54,023 See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Jan 1 to Oct 1 to (in thousands of $ except number of shares) Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Number of shares outstanding Balance at beginning of period 63,726,692 100 Shares issued 75,686 63,726,592 Balance at end of period 63,802,378 63,726,692 Share capital Balance at beginning of period 63,727 - Shares issued 76 63,727 Balance at end of period 63,803 63,727 Additional paid in capital Balance at beginning of period 488,010 - Shares issued 324 488,010 Balance at end of period 488,334 488,010 Accumulated other comprehensive income Balance at beginning of period 13 - Other comprehensive (loss) income (51) 13 Balance at end of period (38) 13 Retained deficit Balance at beginning of period (8,626) (1,998) Net loss (15,155) (6,628) Balance at end of period (23,781) (8,626) Total equity 528,318 543,124 See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. NORTHERN OCEAN LTD. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. GENERAL Northern Ocean Ltd., or the Company, was incorporated under the laws of Bermuda on March 3, 2017 with its principal executive office located in Hamilton, Bermuda, for the purpose of ownership of offshore drilling rigs. The Company is expected to be primarily engaged in offshore contract drilling for the oil and gas industry in benign and harsh environments worldwide. As of the date of this report, the Company owns two semi-submersible rigs, West Mira and West Bollsta, that were delivered to the Company in December 2018 and June 2019, respectively. The West Mira commenced its contract with Wintershall Norge AS ("Wintershall") on November 7, 2019. This contract is between Wintershall and a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd, a variable interest entity ("VIE"), which the Company consolidates as it is deemed to be its primary beneficiary. The West Bollsta is being mobilized for commencement of its drilling contract with Lundin Energy Norway AS and the contract is expected to be novated to the same VIE subsidiary. The Company's activities are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that can have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, decreasing market value of the rigs, failure to acquire future assets, developing into an operating business, securing funding for new rigs and maintaining sufficient operating liquidity. In addition, public health threats, such as the coronavirus COVID-19 ("Coronavirus"), influenza and other highly communicable diseases or viruses, outbreaks of which have from time to time occurred in various parts of the world in which we operate could adversely impact our operations as well as the operations of our customers. The Company also needs to comply with certain financial covenants under the terms of its existing term loan facility and failure to do so would require the outstanding loan to be repaid. Further, the success and growth of the Company's business is depending on the level of activity in the offshore oil and gas industry generally and the drilling industry specifically. Both such industries are highly competitive and are significantly impacted by the price of oil, which can be very volatile. Further, the Company has a limited number of rigs which makes it vulnerable in the event of a loss of revenue of any such rigs due to market developments, technical or regulatory matters, and should the Company not be able to obtain favorable contracts for its rigs. 2. BASIS OF ACCOUNTING The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are stated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States as described in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The condensed consolidated financial statements include the assets and liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated on consolidation. The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements requires that management make estimates and assumptions affecting the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from those estimates. 3. REVENUE FROM CONTACTS WITH CUSTOMERS The following table provides information about receivables and contract liabilities from our contracts with customers at March 31, 2020: (in thousands of $) Accounts receivable, net 4,170 Unbilled receivables 19,065 Current contract liabilities (deferred revenue) 12,814 Non-current contract liabilities (deferred revenue) 13,555 The deferred revenue included above consists primarily of mobilization and upgrade revenue for both wholly and partially unsatisfied performance obligations as well as expected variable mobilization and upgrade revenue for partially unsatisfied performance obligations, which has been estimated for purposes of allocating across the entire corresponding performance obligations. (in thousands of $) Total contract liabilities at December 31, 2019 26,468 Deferred revenue accruing in the period 2,653 Amortization of deferred revenue (2,752) Total contract liabilities at March 31, 2020 26,369 Current contract liabilities 12,814 Long term contract liabilities 13,555 4. INCOME TAXES Bermuda Under current Bermuda law, the Company is not required to pay taxes in Bermuda on either income or capital gains. The Company has received written assurance from the Minister of Finance in Bermuda that, in the event of any such taxes being imposed, the Company will be exempted from taxation until March 31, 2035. Other Jurisdictions The Company has subsidiaries, which were incorporated in the Marshall Islands and they are not subject to income tax. Certain of the Company's subsidiaries and branches in Norway and the USA are subject to income tax in their respective jurisdictions. The tax paid by subsidiaries and branches that are subject to income tax is not material. Deferred tax Deferred tax assets and liabilities are based on temporary differences that arise between carrying values of assets and liabilities used for financial reporting purposes and amounts used for taxation purposes and the future tax benefits of tax loss carry forwards. The Company does not have any unrecognized tax benefits, material accrued interest or penalties relating to income taxes. 5. EARNINGS PER SHARE The computation of basic earnings per share is based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding and net income (loss). The Company does not have any dilutive instruments. The components of the numerator and the denominator in the calculation are as follows; Jan 1 to Oct 1 to Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net loss (in thousands of $) (15,155) (6,628) Weighted average number of ordinary shares (in thousands) 63,755 18,785 6. RESTRICTED CASH Restricted cash consists of cash held in a restricted account for payroll taxes. 7. DRILLING UNITS Movements in the carrying value of Drilling units, which represents the carrying value of West Mira, in the three months ended March, 2020 may be summarized as follows: (in thousands of $) Cost Accumulated Net carrying depreciation value Balance at December 31, 2019 527,450 (2,984) 524,466 Additions 5,727 - 5,727 Depreciation - (7,665) (7,665) Balance at March 31, 2020 533,177 (10,649) 522,528 The Company recorded depreciation of $2.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, in addition to the usual quarterly charge, being the value of a lifeboat that was lost in bad weather in February 2020. 8. NEWBUILDINGS Movements in the carrying value of Newbuildings, which represents the carrying value of West Bollsta, in the three months ended March 31, 2020 may be summarized as follows: (in thousands of $) Balance at December 31, 2019 480,011 Mobilization costs 29,355 Newbuilding supervision fees and costs 638 Interest capitalized 2,645 Balance at March 31, 2020 512,649 9. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Other current assets at March 31, 2020 may be summarized as follows: (in thousands of $) Reimbursable amounts due from customer 9,258 VAT receivable 1,406 Other 883 11,547 10. DEBT Debt at March 31, 2020 may be summarized as follows: (in thousands of $) U.S. dollar denominated floating rate debt: $200.0 million term loan facility - West Mira 185,000 $200.0 million term loan facility - West Bollsta 195,000 $50.0 million term loan facility - West Mira and West Bollsta 50,000 Total debt 430,000 Short term debt 40,000 Deferred charges 3,993 Long term debt 386,007 The outstanding debt as of March 31, 2020 is repayable as follows: (in thousands of $) Year 1 40,000 Year 2 210,000 Year 3 180,000 Year 4 - Year 5 - Thereafter - 430,000 In March 2020, the Company drew down $50.0 million from its $450.0 million secured term loan facility. Half of this drawdown amount is to be repaid in December 2021 being the maturity date of the West Mira term loan facility and half is to be repaid in June 2022 being the maturity date of the West Bollsta term loan facility. In March 2020, the Company paid a quarterly installment due under the West Mira loan facility and a quarterly installment due under the West Bollsta loan facility, each in the amount of $5.0 million. The Company is in compliance with all financial covenants as of March 31, 2020. Assets pledged (in thousands of $) Drilling unit Newbuildings Deferred charges (in thousands of $) Debt arrangement fees Accumulated amortization 522,528 512,649 1,035,177 5,910 (1,917) 3,993 In the three months ended March 31, 2020, amortization expense of $0.5 million in respect of deferred charges was recorded in other financial expense in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. 11. SHARE CAPITAL On February 6, 2020, NODL announced an exchange offer in connection with the Company's application for listing on the Oslo Børs and a subsequent share offering by the Company. NODL offered its shareholders the opportunity to exchange up to 85% of their ownership in NODL at an exchange ratio of 2.0316 shares in NODL for one share in the Company. The exchanged shares in NODL were cancelled upon settlement. On February 26, 2020, NODL announced that 91,422,966 of its shares were accepted in the exchange offer and exchanged with 45,000,100 shares in the Company that were owned by NODL. Following completion of the exchange offer, NODL does not hold any shares in the Company and 91,422,966 of NODL's shares were cancelled. Upon completion of the exchange offer, Hemen Holding owns 39.5% of the Company. On February 26, 2020, the Company issued 75,686 shares in the subsequent offering at a subscription price of NOK 49 per share, generating gross proceeds of NOK 3.7 million and has 63,802,378 shares issued and outstanding as at the date of this report. On February 27, 2020, the Company's shares began trading on the Oslo Børs. 12. FAIR VALUES The carrying value and estimated fair value of the Company's financial instruments as of March 31, 2020 are as follows: (in thousands of $) Carrying Value Fair Value Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 101,193 101,193 Restricted cash 103 103 Liabilities: Floating rate debt 426,007 426,007 Related party long term debt 70,000 65,451 The estimated fair value of financial assets and liabilities are as follows: (in thousands of $) Fair Value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 101,193 101,193 - - Restricted cash 103 103 - - Liabilities: Floating rate debt 426,007 - 426,007 - Related party long term debt 65,451 - - 65,451 The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair value of each class of financial instrument; Cash and cash equivalents - the carrying values in the balance sheet approximate fair value. Restricted cash - the carrying value in the balance sheet approximates fair value. Floating rate debt - the fair value of floating rate debt has been determined using level 2 inputs and is considered to be equal to the carrying value since it bears variable interest rates, which are reset on a quarterly basis. Related party long term debt - the fair value has been determined using level 3 inputs being the discounted expected cash flows of the outstanding debt. 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Hemen Holding Ltd, or Hemen Holding, a Cyprus holding company, indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen, for the benefit of his immediate family, owned 39.6% of the Company's outstanding ordinary shares at March 31, 2020. The Company transacts business with the following related parties, being companies in which Hemen Holding, or companies affiliated with Hemen Holding, has a significant interest - Seadrill Ltd, or Seadrill, Seatankers Management Co. Ltd, or Seatankers Management, Golden Ocean Management AS, or Golden Ocean, Frontline Management (Bermuda) Limited, or Frontline Management and Northern Drilling Ltd or Northern Drilling. Seadrill transactions A wholly-owned subsidiary of Seadrill carries out the newbuilding supervision of the West Bollsta and charges a management supervision fee that is capitalized until initial operations commence. The West Mira commenced its drilling contract with Wintershall on November 7, 2019, and is charged a fixed fee for management services included in Rig Operating Expenses. The West Mira contract is between Wintershall and Seadrill Northern Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd, and a variable interest entity which the Company consolidates as it is deemed to be its primary beneficiary. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company was charged management fees from Seadrill in the amount of $2.2 million. Golden Ocean and Frontline transactions The Company and its subsidiaries receive treasury and accounting/corporate secretarial services from Golden Ocean and Frontline, respectively, and was charged less than $0.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Northern Drilling transactions The Company provides management services to Northern Drilling and charged $0.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Related party balances A summary of balances due from related parties at March 31, 2020 is as follows: (in thousands of $) Northern Drilling Ltd 143 Seadrill Global Services Ltd 81 224 A summary of balances due to related parties at March 31, 2020 is as follows: (in thousands of $) Seadrill Global Services Ltd 110,505 Frontline Management (Bermuda) Ltd 15 110,520 14. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES As of March 31, 2020, the Company was committed to completing the mobilization of West Bollsta for commencement of the drilling contract with Lundin. Agreements executed to establish the operating framework of the VIE, which performs the drilling contract with Wintershall, include a mechanism for the Company to provide a $100 million bank guarantee if the Company's net asset value or market capitalization falls below a certain amount. The bank guarantee shall remain in force for the duration of the drilling contract so long as the net asset value or market capitalization remains below the required amount. 15. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS In May 2020, Lundin Energy Norway AS requested the start of operations under the drilling contract for West Bollsta to be deferred to early fourth quarter 2020. The Company expects to execute an amendment in due course. As a result of the requested deferral of West Bollsta commencement, the Company has entered into constructive discussions with its counterparties and creditors seeking adjusted terms to align with the new expected commencement date. Attachments Original document

