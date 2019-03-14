NOL Neptune Orient Lines : Australia & New Zealand - Container Cleaning Fee

Thursday, March 14, 2019
Please be informed that APL will apply Container Cleaning Fee base on the following scope:
Effective Date: 11 April 2019
Origin: All origins
Destination: Australia, New Zealand
Quantum: USD 10 per container (for all container types)
Container Cleaning Fee is applicable for containers being imported into all ports of Australia and New Zealand.
Please contact your local APL representative if you require any assistance. We thank you for your business and continued support.
