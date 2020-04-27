NOPSEMA National Offshore Petroleum Safety and E : Commencement of OPGGS amendments

Log in
Commencement of OPGGS amendments

04/27/2020 | 09:23pm EDT

News & publications » Latest news & media » Commencement of OPGGS amendments

Commencement of OPGGS amendments

News announcement - Published 28 April, 2020

On 28 April 2020 the OPGGS (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2019, the OPGGS (Regulatory Levies) Amendment Act 2019 and the OPGGS Legislation Amendment (Greenhouse Gas Storage) Regulations 2020 will come into force.

The key amendments will:

  • Transfer regulatory oversight of greenhouse gas wells and environmental management from the responsible Commonwealth Minister to NOPSEMA.
  • Enable NOPSEMA to undertake inspections without a warrant to monitor compliance by titleholders with well integrity obligations under the OPGGS Act and regulations.
  • Impose well activity levies on submission of five-yearly revisions of well operations management plans (WOMP) to reflect previous changes to well-related regulations to require five-yearly WOMP revisions, rather than submissions of a new WOMP every five years.
  • Future proof references to regulations in the OPGGS Act and the Levies Act

The legislative and regulatory amendments and associated explanatory materials are available on the Federal Register of Legislation website at:

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 01:22:03 UTC
