NOPSEMA National Offshore Petroleum Safety and E : The Regulator – COVID-19 Special Edition

News & publications » Latest news & media » The Regulator - COVID-19 Special Edition

News announcement - Published 13 July, 2020

The COVID-19 Special Edition of NOPSEMA's quarterly magazine - The Regulator - is now available. Find it here.

In this special edition, we take an in-depth look at the impacts and consequences of COVID-19 on the offshore oil and gas sector and how the pandemic has shaped industry priorities for 2020.

Despite the challenges, the pandemic has produced some silver linings.

Instead of being constrained by the way things have always been done, it's evident that members of the offshore oil and gas sector are willing to consider different approaches to solving problems.

We trust that you'll find this latest edition informative!