NOPSEMA National Offshore Petroleum Safety and E : progresses COVID-19 inspection program

News announcement - Published 20 April, 2020

NOPSEMA has started collecting regulatory information via a series of targeted inspections across the offshore resources industry, with the aim of gaining situational awareness intelligence in relation to how operators are managing the effects and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information about how industry is responding to COVID-19 will be used to further develop and plan regulatory priorities to address specific concerns.

The information is being gathered through online inspection meetings with offshore oil and gas production companies.

The companies are asked to respond to a series of questions, with their answers then discussed and clarified as required.

An example of the questions being put to companies to identify specific issues has been made available as a guide and can be accessed here.