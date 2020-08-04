Log in
NOPSEMA accepts Shell Crux Offshore Project Proposal

08/04/2020 | 03:07am EDT

News & publications » Latest news & media » NOPSEMA accepts Shell Crux Offshore Project Proposal

NOPSEMA accepts Shell Crux Offshore Project Proposal

Media release - Published 4 August, 2020

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has accepted an Offshore Project Proposal (OPP) from Shell Australia to develop the Crux gas field in the Browse Basin, off the north coast of Western Australia.

Consisting of a platform and five production wells, the proposed Crux development would connect to the Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility via a 165km export pipeline.

Today's announcement follows a thorough and careful assessment process of almost two years. In line with statutory timeframes, this has included a public comment process and consideration of all feedback.

The Crux development is subject to further regulatory approvals prior to proceeding, including an accepted environment plan, a well operations management plan and facility safety case. All required regulatory approvals must be in place before activity can begin.

A statement of reasons and final OPP document will be published by NOPSEMA within 10 days of the acceptance decision, in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

More information on the Shell Crux OPP is available on NOPSEMA's website.

- ENDS -

Contact: Nicholas Page, Manager - Communications & Stakeholder Relations

T: 08 6188 8752 | m: 0476 827 635 | e:communications@nopsema.gov.au

Due to the complex and technical nature of NOPSEMA's work, media enquiries are best addressed in writing via email to ensure a thorough response to questions can be provided.

About NOPSEMA

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) is Australia's independent regulator for health and safety, environmental management, structural and well integrity for offshore petroleum facilities and greenhouse gas storage activities in Commonwealth waters.

By law, offshore petroleum activities cannot commence before NOPSEMA has assessed and accepted detailed risk management plans documenting and demonstrating how an organisation will manage the risks to health and safety to as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) and the risk to the environment to ALARP and with acceptable environmental impacts.

For more information see nopsema.gov.au

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:06:13 UTC
