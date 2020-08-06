Log in
News : Companies

NOPSEMA publishes Offshore Project Proposal for Crux Development Project

08/06/2020

News announcement - Published 6 August, 2020

On 6 August 2020, NOPSEMA published the accepted Offshore Project Proposal for Shell Australia Crux Development project. NOPSEMA has also published a Statement of Reasons for the acceptance of the project. These documents are available on the NOPSEMA website on the offshore proposals page.

Disclaimer

NOPSEMA - National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:28:20 UTC
