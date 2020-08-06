NOPSEMA publishes Offshore Project Proposal for Crux Development Project
News announcement - Published 6 August, 2020
On 6 August 2020, NOPSEMA published the accepted Offshore Project Proposal for Shell Australia Crux Development project. NOPSEMA has also published a Statement of Reasons for the acceptance of the project. These documents are available on the NOPSEMA website on the offshore proposals page.
