NOPSEMA publishes Offshore Project Proposal for Crux Development Project

News announcement - Published 6 August, 2020

On 6 August 2020, NOPSEMA published the accepted Offshore Project Proposal for Shell Australia Crux Development project. NOPSEMA has also published a Statement of Reasons for the acceptance of the project. These documents are available on the NOPSEMA website on the offshore proposals page.