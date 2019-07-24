NORCAL Group Foundation Awards Seven Grants to Support Patient Care & Physician Wellness

San Francisco, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORCAL Group Foundation is pleased to announce the exceptionally worthy programs selected for funding during its Spring 2019 grant cycle. Seven organizations were chosen based on their demonstrated alignment to the Foundation’s mission of supporting patient care, patient safety, and physician wellness:

Asian Pacific Health Care Venture (Los Angeles, CA)

(Los Angeles, CA) Coalition of 100 Black Women (Los Angeles, CA)

(Los Angeles, CA) Illumination Foundation (Orange, CA)

(Orange, CA) Manatee County Medical Society Foundation (Bradenton, FL)

(Bradenton, FL) Project Angel Food (Los Angeles, CA)

(Los Angeles, CA) Samaritan House (San Mateo, CA)

(San Mateo, CA) San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (San Francisco, CA)

“Since launching the Foundation in 2017, we have awarded grants to 28 recipients across five states,” Julie Burns, President of NORCAL Group Foundation said. “We are excited to launch our next application cycle to provide the opportunity for more organizations to apply in support of their patient care, patient safety, and physician wellness programs.”

About NORCAL Group Foundation

Established in 2017, the NORCAL Group Foundation supports improving healthcare in local communities through grant giving focused on patient care, patient safety and physician wellness. The Foundation is a non-profit organization established by NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company. For more information on eligibility and giving cycles, please visit norcalgroupfoundation.org.

