NORCAL Group Foundation : Awards Six Grants to Support Patient Care and Health Education

NORCAL Group Foundation is pleased to announce grant funding awards for six community healthcare programs. These exceptional organizations were chosen as grant recipients of the Foundation’s Spring 2020 grant cycle based on their commitment to improving healthcare in their communities through patient care, patient safety, health education and physician wellness.

The NORCAL Group Foundation grant recipients for Spring 2020 are both varied in their scope of projected outcomes and their reach into the communities they serve. They were selected for their demonstrated alignment with the mission and focus areas of the Foundation.

The Spring 2020 NORCAL Group Foundation Award recipients include:

Julie Burns, president of the NORCAL Group Foundation, stated that the Board was impressed by the ways in which the organizations impact and promote better health in their communities. “The Foundation’s financial support will help provide dental screenings for children, obstetric services for low-income pregnant women and medically tailored meals and groceries for those at risk of malnutrition,” said Burns. “We truly feel privileged to be a part of their program success.”

Since its launch in 2017, the NORCAL Group Foundation has awarded grants to 43 programs. The Foundation formalizes NORCAL Group’s more than 40-year commitment of giving and advocacy in our caregiver communities to support the practice of good medicine.

About NORCAL Group Foundation

Established in 2017, the NORCAL Group Foundation is a non-profit organization established by NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company. For more information on eligibility and giving cycles, please visit norcalgroupfoundation.org.

