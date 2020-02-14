NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO HOST 21ST ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER AT DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN PLANO

Dallas, TX, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank will host its 21st annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, presented by Kroger, on February 27 at their distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus

In addition to soup and other bowl-friendly fares from 20 North Texas restaurants, attendees can select a handcrafted bowl from some of Texas’ finest artists as a memento of the day. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the North Texas Food Bank’s feeding programs, that helps provide nutritious meals for the almost 800,000 food insecure individuals that live in North Texas. General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased at ntfb.org/emptybowls.

Attending restaurants are as follows:

Blue Mesa Grill Norma's Cafe

Carso Restaurant Royal Cup Coffee

Celebration Restaurant Ruthie's Food Trucks

Chennai Café Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. Tacodeli

Empire Baking Co. Taverna Rossa

Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre Terra Mediterranean

Kroger Union Bear Brewing Co.

Lockhart Smokehouse Vestals Catering

Mozzarella Company 7- Eleven

WHEN: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2020, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: The Perot Family Campus

3677 Mapleshade Lane

Plano, TX 75075

WHO: Media interviews available from NTFB representatives and supporters

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But, the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex, and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization

Anna Kurian North Texas Food Bank 214-724-6565 annak@ntfb.org