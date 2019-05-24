Log in
NOTICE OF EARNINGS CALL REPLAY to the Holders of Northwest Acquisitions ULC Dominion Finco, Inc. 7.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022

05/24/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Earnings Call Replay Information

The Dominion Diamond Mines ULC Investor Portal has been updated with information regarding playback details of the Q1 earnings call that was held at 11AM EST on Friday May 24, 2019.

Notification regarding details of this earnings call have been provided through Dominion Diamond’s automated email alert system. If you are not currently subscribed to the Investor Portal, please subscribe to receive automated email alerts regarding information posted to the Investor Portal. If you are currently subscribed to the Dominion Diamond Investor Portal and have not received these automated email notifications, please review any email filters with your corporate IT department.

Regards,

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC


© Business Wire 2019
