NOTICE OF INVESTOR CALL to the Holders of Northwest Acquisitions ULC Dominion Finco, Inc. 7.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 CUSIP No. 66727WAA0/C6700PAA9

0
07/12/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

Notice of Earnings Call and Automated Email Alerts

The Dominion Diamond Mines ULC Investor Portal has been updated with details regarding the upcoming earnings call to be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 12PM EST.

Notification regarding details of the original call, replay information and presentation material have been provided through Dominion Diamond’s automated email alert system. If you are not currently subscribed to the Investor Portal, please subscribe to receive automated email alerts regarding information posted to the Investor Portal. If you are currently subscribed to the Dominion Diamond Investor Portal and have not received these notifications, please review any email filters with your corporate IT department.

Regards,

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC.

* The CUSIP number is included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP number either as appearing on the Notes or on this notice.


© Business Wire 2019
