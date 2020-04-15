NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

for the purposes of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles or the applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution. ''

6. ''THAT conditional on the passing of resolutions numbered 4 and 5 above, the Issue Mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 4 above be and it is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate nominal amount of the Shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to or in accordance with such Issue Mandate of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company purchased or agreed to be purchased by the Company pursuant to or in accordance with the authority granted under paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 5 above.''

Notes:

1. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 15 May 2020 to 19 May 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company will be registered. In order to determine the identity of the members of the Company who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of shares in the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch shares registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 14 May 2020. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and, subject to the provisions of the Articles, vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.