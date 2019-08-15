NOTICE: Road Closures for Corn Fest

Posted on August 15th, 2019 at 3:52 pm by intern1

Corn Fest will be downtown DeKalb on August 23-25th. The festival layout and road closure schedule are as follows:

The carnival is located in the city lots of Glidden, Ellwood and Haish, which are located between Oaks and Locust Street off of 2nd and 3rd Street. The carnival will also be in the parking lots of Finch Funeral Home, DeKalb Public Library and Frontier Communications. These parking lots will close Tuesday, August 20th at 6 pm and will remain closed until 7 am Monday morning, Aug. 26th for set up/tear down.

Palmer Ct. between 2nd and 3rd St. will be closed at 10 am on Thursday Aug. 22nd until Monday Aug. 26th at 9 am.

Road closures for Thursday, August 22nd at 4 pm are as follows:

-Lincoln Hwy. between 1st and 4th Street

-2nd Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

-3rd Street from the railroad tracks north to Oak Street

-Locust Street between 1st and 3rd St.

-The city parking lot behind the DeKalb Chamber, Embrey Lot will remain open until 5 pm on Aug. 22nd. The city lots at 4th and Grove and 2nd and Grove will remain open throughout the festival. There will also be street parking on Locust Street on the east side of 4th Street available for use.

There should be signs posted by the City of DeKalb in advance as a reminder. Any vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner's expense.

We would like to thank everyone in advance for your patience and understanding! We look forward to a great Corn Fest 2019 in downtown DeKalb!

[Attachment] Map of Road Closures