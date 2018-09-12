NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Fluidra

Jandy, a leading manufacturer of innovative pool equipment, is raising the bar when it comes to pool lighting performance with the launch of its state-of-the-art Jandy Pro Series WaterColors Nicheless LED lights introducing new HydroCool™ technology. Designed with an innovative aluminum body that’s over-molded with thermally conductive plastic, cutting-edge HydroCool technology enables heat to transfer both from the front and the sides of the light out into the water, resulting in lights that run cooler and last longer (based on internal testing).



