NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Fluidra

09/12/2018 | 12:57am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Jandy that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Jandy® Pro Series Launches Innovative New Led Pool Lights issued September 11, 2018, over GlobeNewswire.

Jandy® Pro Series launches WaterColors Nicheless LED pool lights featuring NEW HydroCool™ technology
Jandy, a leading manufacturer of innovative pool equipment, is raising the bar when it comes to pool lighting performance with the launch of its state-of-the-art Jandy Pro Series WaterColors Nicheless LED lights introducing new HydroCool™ technology. Designed with an innovative aluminum body that’s over-molded with thermally conductive plastic, cutting-edge HydroCool technology enables heat to transfer both from the front and the sides of the light out into the water, resulting in lights that run cooler and last longer (based on internal testing).



© GlobeNewswire 2018
